New Couple Alert? Chris Pine and Sofia Boutella Spotted Holding Hands at Coachella

Looks like Chris Pine may be off the market!

The 36-year-old actor was spotted at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, appearing a bit flirty with his Star Trek Beyond co-star, Sofia Boutella.

"They looked very much like a couple, holding hands throughout the evening," an eyewitness told ET.

Later, the two were seen together at the NYLON Midnight Garden party. A press release from the soirée stated that Pine and Boutella "arrived on a double date with newlyweds Troian Bellisario and Patrick Adams."

ET has reached out to Pine and Boutella's reps for comment.

While the status of their relationship has yet to be confirmed, Boutella had no problem gushing over Pine over Instagram last September.

"With this special special human dear to me at 'Hell Or High Water' London premiere," she captioned a black-and-white shot of the two. "So proud of him ! Great movie great cast fantastic performances ! Don't miss it !!"

One couple that hasn't been shy about packing on the PDA at week one of the indie music festival, however, is Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.

Photographers captured the adorable duo making their way over to rapper Travis Scott's set, which you can see in the video below.

--Reporting by Sara Kitnick

