Country Star Jo Dee Messina Diagnosed With Cancer

Jo Dee Messina has been diagnosed with cancer.

The country star's team announced her diagnosis on her website on Wednesday, revealing that she will start treatment in the fall.

"Over the years, Jo Dee has built a close relationship with her fans, so those of us at Team JDM wanted to be the first to let you know that she was recently diagnosed with cancer," the statement began. "It has been a trying summer, but her heart has been filled with gratitude for the many opportunities she has had to see God’s hand at work."

"We don’t know anything specific regarding the treatment plan at this point, but Jo Dee is working closely with a team to explore all options," the statement continued. "She has taken the semester off from classes at The King’s University, and her last tour date for the year will be October 7 (all other 2017 dates are being postponed), as she will begin cancer treatment this Fall."

Throughout her diagnosis, Messina worked with music producer Seth Mosely on a new song, "Here," written with Seth and Mia Fieldes.

"It was one of the most powerful moments I’ve had in my entire studio career,” Seth said in a statement to Messina's team. “To see Jo Dee singing ‘there’s no pain, there’s no fear, here’ through the cancer and the chaos that she is walking through…God is going to use her and her story to intercept people in their pain and remind them that He is near.”

