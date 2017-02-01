Could Beyoncé Be Hitting the Super Bowl? Lady Gaga Has Fans Abuzz with Instagram Post

Could Beyoncé be heading to the Super Bowl stage — just days after announcing she’s pregnant with twins — for the third time?

On Wednesday, Lady Gaga posted a photo from Houston on her Instagram account and included a bee emoji in her caption, kicking off speculation Beyoncé may be making a special appearance during the halftime show.

“Houston, you are beautiful,” wrote the singer, 30 — who’s headlining the Super Bowl LI halftime show on Feb. 5 — in her caption.

Fans flooded the “Perfect Illusion” singer’s comments section with bee emojis and tagged Beyoncé, 35, in their posts. “TELEPHONE PART TWO PLEASE,” wrote one excited fan.

The superstars previously collaborated on Lady Gaga’s smash hit “Telephone” in 2009, and the song went on to be nominated for a Grammy.

“I love Gaga,” Beyoncé previously said about her famous pal. “If she didn’t perform and she wasn’t a singer, just as a human being I love her to death. I’m all about women working together and supporting each other and learning from each other.”

The Lemonade singer, who debuted her single “Formation” during the halftime show last year after headlining in 2013, surprised her fans Wednesday by announcing she’s expecting two little ones with her husband Jay Z, 47. The couple welcomed their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, in 2012.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” she captioned a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”