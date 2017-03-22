‘Cosby Show’ Star Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Baby Drama Continues

The drama continues for new mom Keshia Knight Pulliam as her ongoing battle with her ex-husband Ed Hartwell took a new turn when he filed for joint custody of their two-month-old daughter, Ella Grace. Hartwell recruited a bunch of people to vouch for his capabilities as a parent, including his ex-wife, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Lisa Wu. In a letter submitted on Hartwell’s behalf, Wu explained, “I am never worried about my child when he is with his dad, I know his dad will do everything within his power to love, protect and provide for EJ while he is not with me.” She added, “I am positive that [Hartwell] will put his daughter’s best interest first as he has shown with my children.”

Hartwell’s Instagram feed does feature a smattering of photos of his son with Wu, all accompanied by messages from the former NFL player demonstrating what a proud and doting dad he is. “Thanking God for the reason I breath everyday. Nothing like seeing him smile,” Hartwell wrote beside a pic of the pair celebrating a successful bowling game. (This would have been shortly after he filed to end his marriage from Pulliam.)





Perhaps in an effort to show his commitment to his newborn daughter, Hartwell also noted in his latest court filing that he is more than willing to pay child support. This is a far cry from his head space last July, when he filed for divorce from the Cosby Show star after only seven months of marriage, while she was pregnant, and demanded a paternity test to prove he was the father. “Right now, the only thing I want is a paternity test for the baby,” the former NFL player said in a statement via his rep. ICYMI, last month he admitted he was the father, but argued he shouldn’t have to start paying any child support until he and Pulliam had settled on an exact amount.

For her part, the 37-year-old actress seems to be embracing motherhood and enjoying lots of quality time with Ella Grace. “Out & about with my little lady!! #IHaveOnMyPreBabyJeans #BreastFeedingDoesABodyGood #GotMilk,” she captioned a sassy snap of herself pushing Ella’s stroller.





She also regularly features snapshots of herself snuggling with the little girl. “Morning smiles with my favorite girl!!” Pulliam gushed.





Hartwell and Pulliam got engaged on New Year’s Eve in January 2016 after only a few months of dating and tied the knot less than a month later.

Ed Hartwell and Keshia Knight Pulliam shortly after tying the knot in 2016.

By that summer, she was pregnant and he was filing for divorce. Tensions were strained enough between them that he was not present when their daughter was born, and instead found out from an attorney. It remains to be seen how Pulliam responds to her ex’s latest legal move, but if history is any indication, before things get better, they could get a whole lot worse.





