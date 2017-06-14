Corinne Olympios Breaks Her Silence on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Incident: 'I Am a Victim'

Corinne Olympios is speaking out on the incident that went down in Mexico while filming Bachelor in Paradise.

Just two days after news broke that the production on the popular Bachelor spinoff was suspended due to allegations of misconduct involving her castmate, DeMario Jackson, the reality star has released a statement to ET.

"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4," the statement reads. "Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."

"As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality," the statement continues. "As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."

According to TMZ, Olympios has hired a team of lawyers, including Marty Singer (who's worked with John Travolta, Charlie Sheen, Bill Cosby and Jonah Hill), to "seek justice" for what happened on set.

As ET previously reported, a source told ET on Sunday that Jackson and Olympios allegedly started hooking up in the pool after the cast had been "drinking all day," and that a "third party" felt uncomfortable, claiming misconduct in the workplace.

"Corinne says she doesn't remember much of anything," the source said at the time. "After the incident with DeMario and Corinne, some producers were gone the next day and nobody knew why."

At the time of publication, Jackson has not filed a complaint, and what really caused the halt in production for the forthcoming season of BIP is still under investigation. On Sunday, Warner Bros. released the following statement to ET:

"We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

No additional information regarding the nature of the stated allegations of misconduct has been released. ET has reached out to Jackson for comment.

