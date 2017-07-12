Corinne Olympios Will Appear on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Reunion Show Following Controversy

Corinne Olympios may not be returning to Bachelor in Paradise, but she will be speaking about it.

The reality star announced in a statement via her rep, Stan Rosenfield, on Wednesday that she will be appearing on Paradise's upcoming season four reunion show.

"I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor in Paradise special," Olympios said.

Olympios' announcement comes just days after DeMario Jackson confirmed he would be appearing on the Paradise reunion show as well. He will also make an appearance on The Bachelorette's Men Tell All special, which shoots in Los Angeles next Friday.

While the Bachelor in Paradise reunion special is news to fans (the show did not include a reunion special last season), a Paradise cast member tells ET that "the cast was notified about the reunion special a few days ago," but hasn't been given specifics yet.

"As far as how people will react to Corinne being there -- it'll be a mixed bag, for sure. I think people will be interested to hear what she has to say," the cast member continues. "Truly, no one's placing a lot of blame at this point. Certainly no one is blaming DeMario. But it was a really difficult process what we all went through -- these ups and downs. We'll have to hear her side of things."

"When filming started up again, everything with Corinne and DeMario was of course on the top of everyone's minds. And we talked about it a lot when filming started, because it was real and relevant. We talked about how we felt. Producers encouraged us to. They did a great job of allowing us to voice our opinions without harping on what had happened," the source continued.

"Once it was discussed, we moved on to focusing on relationships. Everyone was glad to start over again," the cast member reveals. ""At this point, this cast is a really tight-knit family, especially because of what we've been through."

Olympios originally stated that she would not be returning to the show after Warner Bros. completed its investigation into a producer's claims of misconduct between her and Jackson on June 20, and found no wrongdoing. After filming was halted on the show last month, the Miami native said that she was a "victim" and would be conducting her own investigation.

On June 29, Olympios announced that her investigation had been "completed to my satisfaction."

"My team's investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction. I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor in Paradise," she said in a statement at the time. "While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor in Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return."

A source told ET last month that the sexual encounter between Olympios and Jackson that led to Bachelor in Paradise's temporary shutdown was being "talked about on camera" as the cast returned to Mexico to resume filming.

