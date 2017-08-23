Cops called after Jon and Kate Gosselin get into heated argument

Don’t file Kate and Jon Gosselin in the “friendly exes” category anytime soon. On Tuesday, cops were called on the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 stars after they got into an argument at an orthodontist’s office.

Police tell E! News that at 1:10 p.m., officers arrived at an office in Wyomissing, Pa., due to a “verbal domestic dispute over child custody involving one minor (Female/13 years old).”

TMZ alleges the argument erupted over their custody order, which was settled about eight years ago. Both Jon, 40, and Kate, 42, share physical custody of their eight children, while Kate has full legal custody.

One of the reality stars took one of their 13-year-old daughters to the appointment and, when both came to pick her up, that’s when the heated exchange happened. Supposedly, they fought about who would take her home. Jon reportedly ended up leaving with the minor, at her request, and no arrests were made.

Jon and Kate are parents to 16-year-old twins, Cara and Madelyn, and 13-year-old sextuplets: Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah. They separated in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. Kate and Jon’s relationship has been contentious since their split.

In November, Jon sat down with Entertainment Tonight and claimed that he hasn’t seen all eight children together “probably in three to four years.”

“I just go to the bus stop [at Kate’s house] and whoever I get, I get,” he alleged, opening up about his estrangement. “Their chores supersede any activity. Their chores even supersede my custody, so if they don’t get their chores done, they’re not coming to my house.”

While it’s unknown which daughter today’s incident involved, Jon previously described a time when Hannah didn’t want to return to Kate’s after spending time with her father.

“She just didn’t want to go home. She wasn’t getting out of the car, she just had a fear, and I wasn’t going to discuss it at the end [of the] driveway,” Jon told ET while describing the “normal” custody day. “So Leah went down, Aiden went down and Joel went down [to the gate of Kate’s house], and then I just texted Kate.”

He continued, “I’m like, ‘I’m taking Hannah back’ and of course she flipped out. So I was like, “You know where I live, here’s my address again in case you forgot it. You know you can call me.’ I kept Hannah and she just explained she was really stressed out and all this stuff, so I kept her [at my house] and Kate called the cops and filed a police report against me.”

Jon’s relationship varies with each child. In May, he spent the sextuplets’ birthday with four out of six of them: Hannah, Leah, Joel, and Aaden.

So far, neither Jon nor Kate has commented on their latest verbal altercation.

