Conservatives Really Mad About Meryl Streep’s Anti-Trump Golden Globes Speech

Phil Owen
The Wrap

As with pretty much everything else these days, there was a stark division in the responses to the biting political commentary Meryl Streep offered up as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes Sunday night.

“Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose,” Streep said as part of her indictment of president-elect Donald Trump, which you can view in full here.

While many viewers hailed Streep’s speech, folks on the conservative side of the political spectrum tended to have a less positive response.

Trump himself didn’t tweet about Streep’s comments, surprisingly, and in a brief chat with The New York Times he said he didn’t watch the Golden Globes and didn’t know what Streep had said. He did, however, refer to Streep as a “Hillary lover” and say he wasn’t surprised that “liberal movie people” would complain about him.

Beyond Trump himself, the conservative response to Streep’s speech was quite pronounced on social media. Names like Sean Hannity, Tomi Lahren and Meghan McCain all took exception to Streep’s comments and the general tenor of the show — which was as anti-Trump as you would expect. Actor Hugh Laurie and host Jimmy Fallon also got into the Trump-bashing: Laurie referred to the ceremony as the “last-ever” Golden Globes because, he joked, the new right-wing government probably wouldn’t let an organization with the words “Hollywood,” “foreign” or “press” in its name keep holding the event.

Notable Hollywood conservative James Woods did not participate in the dogpile from the right, instead complimenting Streep.

 

 

 

 

 

But Woods was a rare exception. Below you’ll find a roundup of the rabble-rousing in conservative circles.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

