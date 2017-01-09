Conservatives Really Mad About Meryl Streep’s Anti-Trump Golden Globes Speech

As with pretty much everything else these days, there was a stark division in the responses to the biting political commentary Meryl Streep offered up as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes Sunday night.

“Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose,” Streep said as part of her indictment of president-elect Donald Trump, which you can view in full here.

While many viewers hailed Streep’s speech, folks on the conservative side of the political spectrum tended to have a less positive response.

Also Read: Golden Globes: 11 Best and Worst Moments, From Meryl Streep to 'Hidden Fences' (Photos)

Trump himself didn’t tweet about Streep’s comments, surprisingly, and in a brief chat with The New York Times he said he didn’t watch the Golden Globes and didn’t know what Streep had said. He did, however, refer to Streep as a “Hillary lover” and say he wasn’t surprised that “liberal movie people” would complain about him.

Beyond Trump himself, the conservative response to Streep’s speech was quite pronounced on social media. Names like Sean Hannity, Tomi Lahren and Meghan McCain all took exception to Streep’s comments and the general tenor of the show — which was as anti-Trump as you would expect. Actor Hugh Laurie and host Jimmy Fallon also got into the Trump-bashing: Laurie referred to the ceremony as the “last-ever” Golden Globes because, he joked, the new right-wing government probably wouldn’t let an organization with the words “Hollywood,” “foreign” or “press” in its name keep holding the event.

Notable Hollywood conservative James Woods did not participate in the dogpile from the right, instead complimenting Streep.

I started my career working with #MerylStreep. That experience set a standard to which I always aspired. A national treasure and fine woman. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 9, 2017

But Woods was a rare exception. Below you’ll find a roundup of the rabble-rousing in conservative circles.

This is exactly why Hwood is DYING, what a bunch of hypocrites. Sex, violence, and drivel rule hwood. Turning the channel. https://t.co/jZVRviw7jw — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 9, 2017

It might be warm in LA, but make no mistake it's raining snowflakes. Out of touch, whiny, overpaid SNOWFLAKES! #GoldenGlobes — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 9, 2017

These Hollywood elites wouldn't know average, every day hard-working Americans if we bit them in the ass. #GoldenGlobes — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 9, 2017

Oh no!! What will @realDonaldTrump do without the support of the liberal Hollywood elite?! Oh I know, he will Make America Great Again. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 9, 2017

You got to love watching leftist Hollywood actors who don't live in reality lecture us on politics. #GoldenGlobes #MerylStreep — Jack Murphy (@WeNeedTrump) January 9, 2017

This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don't start recognizing why and how – you will help him get re-elected — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 9, 2017

Sorry Meryl Streep fans, there's nothing brave about a privileged millionaire white woman pandering to you and a room of her liberal friends — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 9, 2017

In her best acting role ever, Meryl Streep pretended to care about USA tonight. Don't pee on my leg & tell me it's raining. #GoldenGlobes — Scott Presler VA (@ScottPresler) January 9, 2017

If we wanted an out-of-touch granny throwing stones at us from her glass house, Hillary would be president. Ahem… #MerylStreep — Leah the Boss (@LeahRBoss) January 9, 2017

Related stories from TheWrap:

Donald Trump Not Surprised 'Liberal Movie People' Like Meryl Streep Bashed Him at Golden Globes

'Hidden Fences' Golden Globes Flubs Prompt Backlash

Golden Globes: 11 Best and Worst Moments, From Meryl Streep to 'Hidden Fences' (Photos)

Golden Globes: Hollywood Treats Trump Like Voldermort