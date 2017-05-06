Conrad Hilton Arrested For Grand Theft Auto, Violating Restraining Order

Conrad Hilton has been arrested, ET confirms.

The younger brother of Paris and Nicki Hilton was booked for grand theft auto with an additional filing for violation of restraining order early Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that officers with LAPD's Hollywood division responded to a radio a call around 4:50 a.m. on Saturday of a restraining order violation, claiming that the suspect was on the 2300 block of Jupiter Drive. Hilton, who was found sitting in a Bentley Continental, was taken into custody after officers confirmed there was a restraining order in place.

According to TMZ, Hilton was at the home of actress E.G. Daily, and it is her daughter -- and Hilton's ex -- Hunter Daily Salomon who has the restraining order against him. The Bentley Hilton was found in belongs to Hunter's father, Rick Salomon. Rick was also the man featured in Paris' 2004 sex tape, 1 Night in Paris.

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirms to ET that Hilton was booked at Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, with bail set at $60,000.

Saturday's arrest isn't Hilton's first run-in with the law.

In July 2014, the 23-year-old heir was arrested after threatening passengers and flight attendants on an international flight, after which he voluntarily checked into rehab and was placed on three year's probation after admitting to smoking pot in the plane bathroom.

In 2015, he was arrested for violating the restraining order that Hunter was granted after their split, and in 2016, he was sentenced to two months in jail after admitting to using drugs while on probation.

