Conor Kennedy, Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriend, Arrested After Bar Brawl in Aspen

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, John Conor Kennedy, was arrested early Thursday morning after a fight broke out at Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Aspen, Colorado.

According to police, they witnessed an altercation outside the establishment around 1:40 a.m. when they responded to a call that someone was refusing to leave the bar. The officers claim to have tried to separate the two men, who were "rolling around on the ground," and witnessed Kennedy throwing four or five punches at the head of the man.

Officer Andrew Atkinson and Kennedy — who is the son of Robert Kennedy Jr. and the grandson of Robert Kennedy — allegedly fell into a snowbank when the policeman tried to break up the fight. Police say a bystander assisted Atkinson in restraining Kennedy, 22, though his attorneys told CBS Denver that he was "cooperative, compliant and respectful." No injuries were reported by either party.

Kennedy was charged with disorderly conduct and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22. He was released from custody without bond.

This is Kennedy's second run-in with the law. In 2013, he was arrested during a protest outside the White House.



Additional reporting by Rande Iaboni.

