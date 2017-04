We all need a good laugh every now and then, and often turn to Hollywood comics to deliver the goods. But where do the stars go when they’re looking for a good chuckle? Yahoo Celebrity attended the premiere for Adam Sandler’s latest comedy, Sandy Wexler, which will be available to stream on Netflix on April 14, and asked attendees: What was the last thing you watched that made you laugh your ass off? Here’s what they had to say…