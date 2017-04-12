Comedian Charlie Murphy Dead at 57 After Leukemia Battle

Charlie Murphy, Eddie’s older brother, and a successful standup comedian in his own right … has died from leukemia according to his manager.
Charlie died in a NYC hospital. His manager says he’d been going through chemo.
He famously co-starred on Chappelle Show in some of Dave’s most memorable skits … including the night he partied with Prince.
He also co-wrote some of Eddie Murphy’s movies. He co-starred in Are We There Yet, The Boondocks, and Black Jesus.
He recently toured with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez, and D.L. Hughley.
Charlie was 57.
#RIP
