Comedian Charlie Murphy Dead at 57 After Leukemia Battle

Charlie Murphy, Eddie’s older brother, and a successful standup comedian in his own right … has died from leukemia according to his manager.

Charlie died in a NYC hospital. His manager says he’d been going through chemo.

He famously co-starred on Chappelle Show in some of Dave’s most memorable skits … including the night he partied with Prince.

He also co-wrote some of Eddie Murphy’s movies. He co-starred in Are We There Yet, The Boondocks, and Black Jesus.

View photos Charlie with his brother Eddie Murphy at Spike TV’s “Eddie Murphy: One Night Only” in 2012. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) More

He recently toured with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez, and D.L. Hughley.

Charlie was 57.

#RIP





