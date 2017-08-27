Colton Haynes puts his butt on display while celebrating 'full moon'

Colton Haynes attends Entertainment Weekly's annual Comic-Con party in celebration of Comic-Con 2017 at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

Well hello there, Colton Haynes!

The 29-year-old actor definitely wasn't shy while posting his latest Instagram pic: a photo of himself stripped down with his "full moon" on full display.

View photos Colton Haynes via Instagram More

RELATED: Colton Haynes Engaged to Boyfriend Jeff Leatham: See the Romantic Pic!

"Celebrating last nights full moon ," Haynes wrote alongside a slideshow of himself getting comfortable during his Turks and Caicos vacation with fiancee Jeff Leatham.



See the full photo here:

Leatham also got in on the fun with his own birthday suit snap.

RELATED: Colton Haynes Pulls Off His Own Romantic Proposal to Fiance Jeff Leatham

The couple hasn't stopped sharing snaps from their tropical getaway since they arrived in paradise on Tuesday. "I would apologize for all the vacation photos but @jeffleatham & I had to sit & watch all of y'all go on vacation this summer so this is payback. More to come. VACATION B**CHES!!! Lol I'm cruel," Haynes wrote alongside one shot.

RELATED: Colton Haynes Joins Season 7 of 'American Horror Story' -- See the Lipstick-Smeared Announcement!

ET caught up with Haynes in June, where he gushed about his engagement and revealed that Leatham (who has planned weddings for Tina Turner, Chelsea Clinton and Sofia Vergara) will be taking charge on their big day.

Watch below.

Related Articles