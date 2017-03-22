Coco Austin Reveals Baby Chanel Is Still Breastfeeding: 'She's 15 Months and Still Going Strong'

Coco Austin took to Snapchat on Tuesday to share sweet new videos of her daughter, Chanel, napping while holding onto her.



"Every day I can't wait for nap time because all of these snuggles and love," Austin said in one clip while baby Chanel snoozed.

In the videos the tiny little girl is passed out in her polka dot onesie while her mom rocks a revealing purple tank top and striped pajama pants.



The reality star also noted, "The main question I get from mothers is am I still breastfeeding and the answer is yes, she's 15 months and still going strong."



Austin is loving new motherhood, but recently said it's not without its challenges. In a humorous Instagram post from last week, little Chanel interrupted her mom's sexy closet photo shoot.

"When u attempt to take a sexy outfit pic & baby and dogs won't let you.lol It's tough to balance everything but I like the challenge," Austin captioned the funny pic with Chanel and their English bulldog Max.



