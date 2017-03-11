Co-Parenting Champs! Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey Attend Kids Choice Awards with Twins Roc and Roe

Their dad may want to steer them away from the spotlight, but Monroe and Moroccan Scott sure know how to work an awards show.

The 5-year-old twins of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon accompanied their parents to Nickelodeons 2017 Kids Choice Awards on Saturday.

Carey matched with her daughter Roe in striped ensembles and matching wavy hairdos. Meanwhile, Cannon wore matching orange outfits with Roc. (In case you were wondering, Cannon was wearing his orange turban under his hood.)

Ahead of the event, Carey shared her excitement about attending the ceremony, showing off her matching striped ensembles with daughter Roe.

Excited to take #demkids to the Kids' Choice Awards today! Trying on a matching ensemble with RoeRoe while @NickCannon is dressing Rocky pic.twitter.com/0ANgeyiw6O

— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 12, 2017

Cannon, 36, is the current chairman of TeenNick, and has been adevelopment and creative consultant for the network since 2009.

He starred in multiple Nickelodeon series during the late 1990s and early 2000s, includingAll That,Kenan & Keland All Thatspin-offThe Nick Cannon Show. He was famously slimed during theKids Choice Awards in 2013.

Carey and Cannonsplit in 2014 and divorced in November, but have since been open about the importance of putting their kids first in their relationship.

I think thatll be something that well always embrace as a family and as our families expand, Cannon, who welcomed son Golden in February, told PEOPLE recently of co-parenting with Carey over the holidays.

Its kinda the norm. Its all rooted in love, its all rooted in positive energy, theAmericas Got Talenthost added. Theres no hard feelings and ill will. Ultimately, its about putting the kids first and making sure they have the best childhood they could possibly have.

And that includes brand-new little brother Golden, whose mom is former Miss Arizona U.S.A.Brittany Bell.

Big Sister Love! Roe Roe and Go Go!! Cannon captioned an adorable photo posted earlier this week, of Monroe holding a snoozing Golden.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com