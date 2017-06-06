The Clooney Twins Are Here and They’re Geminis: What Does Their Zodiac Sign Say About Them?

George and Amal Clooney just welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander. George’s rep released a statement saying, “Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

Because Ella and Alexander were born on June 6, their zodiac sign is Gemini — which, coincidentally, is symbolized by twins. So what does being Geminis say about Ella and Alexander?

Based on their sign, the twins will be intellectually inclined. They are also going to be skilled communicators and will try to talk by any means necessary. Geminis are usually fun to be with, and they often surround themselves with many loyal friends.

As a male Gemini, Alexander will be full of wit and charm, and will often share a new joke or story. This sounds just like his prankster dad. As a Gemini woman, Ella could also be a great communicator, and won’t hold back on sharing her emotions and thoughts.

As for other celebrity Gemini twins, one pair has seen huge success — Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. And on the horizon are Beyoncé’s twins, which are expected to be Geminis too — and two sets of celeb twins would definitely be the greatest playdate of all time.

