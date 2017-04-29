ClimateMarch in DC Draws Support From Leonardo DiCaprio and More

#ClimateMarch in DC Draws Support From DiCaprio to Leto to Gore

As the Climate March kicked off in the nation’s capital on April 29, Hollywood luminaries Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto, Mark Ruffalo, and numerous others showed their support for the movement.

DiCaprio marched alongside an indigenous rights group, carrying a sign saying, “Climate change is real.”

“Honored to join Indigenous leaders and native peoples as they fight for climate justice. Join me in standing with them. #ClimateMarch” tweeted DiCaprio.

Temperatures neared 90 degrees Saturday, well above the average high of 71 degrees for April 29, according to Weather.com.

Hundreds of sister marches were also planned across the country and around the world.

Coinciding with President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office, the protests are taking on the Trump’s environmental policies, which have generally prioritized economic growth over environmental concerns.

During those first 100 days, the Environmental Protection Agency has moved swiftly to roll back Obama-era regulations on fossil fuels while also facing significant planned budget cuts.

On Friday, the EPA removed most climate change information from its website, saying in a statement that the language was updated to “reflect the approach of new leadership.”

Here are some more reactions to the march and to the cause it represented.

"It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment." -Ansel Adams #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/tlCG0hYAl7 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 29, 2017

Sending love and prayers and sooooo much gratitude to all you folks at the #climatemarch ????????????✊???? #wematter — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 29, 2017

Great to see ppl take to the streets & combat climate change, protect the next generation & fight for jobs & economic justice.#climatemarch — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 29, 2017

Thank you to all the New Yorkers joining the People's #ClimateMarch. You're standing up for our city's future. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 29, 2017

RT if you are as proud as me of all the people standing up against #Trump and the #GOP. We won't let them destroy our planet #climatemarch https://t.co/iQHg7yyVAp — ERIC BALFOUR (@ERICBALFOUR) April 29, 2017

