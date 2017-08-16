Clay Aiken Apologizes For Defending Trump: ‘I Am A F***ing Dumbass’

Former "Celebrity Apprentice" and "American Idol" contestant Clay Aiken has issued an apology over Donald Trump.

Former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant Clay Aiken backed Hillary Clinton last year, but he also defended Donald Trump against the accusations of racism that dogged his presidential campaign.

“I don’t think he’s a fascist. I don’t think he’s a racist,” Aiken told Fox Business last year.

Now, he’s taking it all back.

Hours after Tuesday’s news conference where Trump blamed “both sides” for white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Aiken tweeted:

Remember all those times I defended @realDonaldTrump and believed he was not actually racist? Well... I am a f*****g dumbass. #imsorry — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 15, 2017

TBC... I've always thought he would be a dumpster fire as a president, and I was right about that. I just didn't think he was racist. #wronghttps://t.co/6ec0Qm0WxW?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313 — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 15, 2017

Aiken, a Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2014, previously said he liked Trump even though they disagreed about politics. In 2015, Aiken told CNN that he considered Trump to be a friend, but said he’s like “that uncle, who embarrasses the hell out of you sometimes and you still love them, but damn, you wish they’d shut up.”

