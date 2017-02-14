Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Prove They Are the Coolest Mother-Daughter Duo While Walking Around NYC

The apple clearly doesn't fall far from the awesomeness tree. Cindy Crawford and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, strolled arm-in-arm around the streets of Manhattan on Monday, in the middle of New York Fashion Week, and the duo could not have looked more gorgeous.

Crawford, 50, looked every bit like the supermodel she is, rocking a white top, leather pants and tall, strappy boots. She kept warm in an army green jacket and a camo scarf.

Gerber, 15, looked just as stylish in a black crop top with high-waisted jeans -- cut off above the ankle -- and blue suede boots. She completed the look with a thick black jacket to fend off the brisk East Coast air.

The pair looked like they were posing for a magazine photo spread as they walked along the sidewalks of the Big Apple, talking and smiling. Even their hair looked picture perfect as it blew gently in the light breeze.

Gerber has already landed a number of high-profile modeling gigs for major companies, including Versace, Marc Jacobs and Alexander Wang, and it's just a matter of time before she's ruling the runway at NYFW herself. Sometimes, taking after your parents can be a good thing.

Recently, Kendall Jenner photographed Gerber for Love magazine and opened up about the young model's inevitable rise to super stardom, sharing, "Listen, we're all trying to get all our work in now before she hits the scene. When that happens we'll all go broke!" Check out the video below to hear more.

