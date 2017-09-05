Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia Gerber Gets Driver’s License After Celebrating Sweet 16 -- See the Pics

The teen couldn't wait to hit the DMV when it reopened after the holiday weekend!

Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, continued marking her 16th birthday by visiting the Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday.

The stunning teen rocked blue camo pants and a crop top to take her driver’s license test, then shared a celebratory snap on her Instagram story as soon as she passed.

“We’ve got a licensed driver on our hands (STAY OFF THE ROAD),” she wrote on a pic showing her posing outside the DMV and beaming while holding up the certificate.

The young model’s proud mom also shared a photo of a happy Kaia holding the license up -- and looking like a dead ringer for her mother!

“Baby driver. Congrats on passing your driver's test @KaiaGerber!” Crawford wrote.

On Sunday -- Kaia’s actual birthday -- Crawford also shared an adorable throwback pic from an old photo shoot the pair did for Vogue.

“Love this pic of us by @PatrickDemarchelier,” Crawford wrote. “Your first time in @VogueMagazine, but I'm pretty sure not your last! Hope all your wishes come true — love you always!”

In May, Kaia talked to ET about whether she has started dating and what she has in common with her supermodel mom. See more from the interview below.

