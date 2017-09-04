Cindy Crawford Celebrates Daughter Kaia Gerber's Sweet 16 With Adorable Flashback Photo

Kaia Gerber turned 16 on Sunday, and it couldn't have been any sweeter.

In celebration of the model's monumental birthday, her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, both posted flashback photos of their daughter, along with heartfelt messages.

"Happy 16th birthday, @KaiaGerber! Love this pic of us by @PatrickDemarchelier. Your first time in @VogueMagazine, but I'm pretty sure not your last!" Cindy captioned a photo of her holding Kaia. "Hope all your wishes come true -- love you always!"

Kaia's dad was also sentimental about his only daughter turning 16, sharing a photo of her getting a piggyback ride from him as a little girl.

"Then and now and always. Happy b-day to my sweet 16-year-old girl," Rande, 55, wrote.

Meanwhile, Kaia showed just how grown up she's become in a photo shared with her Instagram followers. "Sweet, sweet," she captioned a pic of herself wearing a sequined crop top.

ET caught up with Kaia and her look-alike mother in May, and they talked about what Cindy hopes to be teaching her daughter as she gets older.

"I think the best thing that I tried to pass on to [Kaia] is to just be true to yourself and to feel like you're good enough just the way you are," she said. "And then, anything else that you want to do, just listen to that voice inside."

As for whether Kaia has started dating, Cindy added, "I feel like she hasn't really gone on an official date yet. [She] did go to prom with kind of a friend, but she hasn't had, like, the first boyfriend yet."

