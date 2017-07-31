Ciara and Son Future Visit Russell Wilson at Seahawks Training Camp

For Russell Wilson, there's no reason NFL training camp can't be a family affair.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback got a visit from his wife, Ciara, and stepson Future Zahir while gearing up and getting ready for the start of the NFL preseason in August.

The 28-year-old athlete was all smiles as he talked with his 31-year-old wife and their son -- whom Ciara shares with her ex, rapper Future. The happy couple, who tied the knot in July 2016, welcomed their first daughter together in April.

Recently, the family took an amazing trip to China, where Wilson ran a football camp for kids, and snapped a pic of his son showing off his amazing football skills.

"Already a star," Wilson captioned the cute snapshot of Future, holding a football the size of his entire upper body while running toward the camera.

