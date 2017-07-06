Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate 1-Year Wedding Anniversary With Adorable Video, Baby Sienna Makes Her Debut

Ciara and Russell Wilson treated fans to a glimpse of their newborn daughter, Sienna, on Thursday, for a very special reason.

The cute couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary with a sweet family video.

"1 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson! 1 Year Down...#ForeverTogether ❤️," Ciara wrote alongside the video, in which Wilson points out a plane to Ciara's son, Future, pulling a banner commemorating the milestone, while she holds baby Sienna in her arms.

"'HAPPY 1 YEAR BABY! YAY! I ❤️U!'...I'm Grateful to God for the Love he has given me, by putting you in my life. I have all that I need. Truly 1 of the Best years of my life," she wrote alongside another snap, showing off her and Wilson's message in the sky.

Ciara and Wilson tied the knot in a gorgeous castle wedding in England on July 6, 2016. Take a look back at the day they said "I do" in the video below.

