Ciara’s Ex Future Pops Up on the Sidelines at Her Husband Russell Wilson’s NFL Game

Ciara‘s ex Future had fans talking when he popped up on the sidelines to root for his hometown team, the Atlanta Falcons, as they faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in Georgia on Saturday afternoon.

A photo was taken of the hip hop artist and shared on Twitter on Saturday, with the caption, “Falcons got future Hendrix on the sideline they’re liable to win by 21.”

For the uninitiated, Ciara is married to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

It’s unclear if Ciara was at the game but she did share a photo of her fellow pregnant pal, Seahawks DeShawn Shead’s wife Jessica Shead, just before the game on an airplane.

“We Were Talking and Our Babies Were Talking Too,” she wrote in the post, which showed her and Shead’s growing bellies.

Falcons got future Hendrix on the sideline they're liable to win by 21 pic.twitter.com/Z6yuLVxtEq — 1️⃣🆙 (@KingJbell) January 14, 2017

And while Ciara and Future may have been engaged and in love at one point, they are far from friendly exes. After Future blasted her on Twitter last January and claimed she was preventing the rapper from seeing their 19-month-old son Future Zahir, a source close to the singer told PEOPLE the claims were not true.

“Ciara has said that Future uses the situation to promote his music by staying in the press using her name,” said the source of the exes, who ended their engagement in August 2014.

In a series of tweets, Future, 33, called Ciara a “bitch” with “control problems” who forced him to “go through lawyers to see baby future,” adding that he pays his ex “15k a month.”

Less than one month later, in February, the star sued her ex for $15 million in a slander and libel lawsuit.

In the court papers obtained by PEOPLE, Ciara pointed out several interviews in which Future accused her of using their child in publicity stunts and claimed he’d had at least 19 visitations with baby Future (the rapper claimed in a series of tweets his ex was withholding their son from him).

“She just wants what’s best for her and her baby,” a source close to Ciara told PEOPLE. “She is a really great mom. Baby Future is attached to her and a super smart kid. She’s really patient and loving with him.”

According to TMZ, Ciara dropped the libel claim in October, but is still suing for “false light.”

Aside from the recent drama with her ex, Ciara has had a happy first year of marriage. She wed Wilson in July in an English castle and the couple announced in October that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple hasn’t been shy about showing their support for one another. After their nuptials last year, Wilson reflected on the best moment of the big day.

“I’ll tell you, the best part of the wedding was watching her walk down the aisle. I had so many , but to see her gracefully walk down the aisle in that long train … and to realize I was going to spend the rest of my life with her gives me chills,” Wilson said shortly after their nuptials. “Ever since the first day I met her, she’s always been, honestly, my best friend. We’ve been so close.”