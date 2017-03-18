Chuck Berry Dead: Rock 'N' Roll Legend Dies at 90

Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry died on Saturday, March 18, at the age of 90, KSDK in St. Louis, Missouri reports — read more

The end of an era. Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry died on Saturday, March 18, at the age of 90, KSDK in St. Louis reported.

The news outlet reported that the Missouri native was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon after police responded to a medical emergency at 12:40 p.m. local time on Saturday. First responders entered the home and reportedly found Berry unresponsive and immediately administered lifesaving techniques but the musician could not be revived.

The guitarist, singer and songwriter was considered a rock 'n' roll pioneer with hits in the 1950s including "Maybelline," "Roll Over Beethoven," "Rock and Roll Music" and "Johnny B. Goode."

He was among the first musicians to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on its opening in 1986 and his songs were recorded by bands including the Beatles and Rolling Stones.

