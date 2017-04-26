Christopher Schwarzenegger Back With Mom Maria Shriver and Sister Katherine in Cali

Last August, Christopher Schwarzenegger — son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver — left sunny California for the wintry Midwest when he enrolled in the University of Michigan. On Tuesday, however, the 19-year-old was back in La La Land as he enjoyed a lunch date with his mom and older sister Katherine in Beverly Hills.

The college kid was dressed — well, like a college kid for the outing, sporting a blue Hurley T-shirt with a pair of basketball shorts featuring his school’s logo. He completed his collegiate style with some facial scruff. (Maria opted for athleisure-wear and carried a few shopping bags, while 27-year-old Katherine was chic in a pair of fitted black pants and a leather jacket.)

Sixty-one-year-old Maria seemed delighted to have two of her four children home together — even if only temporarily. Maria and Arnold are also parents to 25-year-old Christina and 23-year-old Patrick, who famously dated Miley Cyrus for a short time. It was only six years ago that Christopher suffered serious injuries from a boogie board accident, with his mother tweeting when he finally left the hospital, “What a feeling of relief to know that he’s going to be fine.”





The actor turned governor turned short-lived host ofThe Apprentice is also the father of 19-year-old Joseph, whom he shares with the family’s former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia “Patty” Baena. (It would be hard to forget the scandal when that broke in 2011, effectively ending Maria and Arnold’s marriage of 25 years.)

For his part, her ex-husband has seemingly been involved in all of his kids’ lives, and recently took to Instagram to share side-by-side shots of him giving Patrick haircuts. One was a throwback from when Patrick was a child, and the other was clearly very recent. “#Tbt Some things never change @patrickschwarzenegger,” the proud dad captioned the sweet pic.





Patrick and Christopher have remained close even as he’s been away at college, going to the Super Bowl together…





Simply hanging out together …





And celebrating the younger brother’s birthday.





Back when Maria took Christopher to college, she tweeted, “Drum roll please… Dropping my last kid off at college. Empty-nesters: what advice do you have for me about sending off the youngest?”

Drum roll please… Dropping my last kid off at college. Empty-nesters: what advice do you have for me about sending off the youngest? — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) August 30, 2016





No word on whether she got any sage advice in response, but from the looks of things, she and her kids have adjusted to the new phase of their lives just fine.





