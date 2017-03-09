Christopher Meloni Reveals Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn Comforted Him After His Mother's Death

Law & Order: SVU actor Christopher Meloni stopped by The Talk on Wednesday and shared a heartfelt story about losing his mother during the filming of his upcoming comedy, Snatched. The actor revealed the unique condolences he received from co-stars Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn.

“We were shooting in Hawaii, and I did a few of my scenes for a couple weeks there, and then they said, ‘We’re not going to need you for a while, so you go home.’ So I went back east, and unfortunately my mother got ill, and so she passed,” Meloni said.

“I actually had to leave her bedside, flew [back to Hawaii], and by the time I landed, she had passed. So no one knew except for the producers and the director, and they were all very sweet and kind.”

Check out the video above to find out how Meloni’s co-stars supported him.

