Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin’s Ex-Wife Says He Was Hospitalized for Days, Had Serious Heart Issues

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin‘s heart was in terrible condition for days before his death — so bad, in fact, doctors feared he’d eventually need a heart transplant … TMZ has learned.

Chris’ ex-wife, Shannon Turley, tells us Chris was hospitalized in Plano, TX, for several days while doctors monitored his heart. He’d been struggling with heart issues, and already had a defibrillator implanted in his chest.

She says doctors tried to resuscitate Chris for 30 minutes when his heart gave out on Tuesday. He died at 4 p.m. Shannon says Chris was not on the transplant list yet, but doctors said he was heading in that direction.

Shannon and Chris have a 9-year-old daughter, Isis. Although they divorced in 2009, she says Chris had been living with her in Texas due to his declining health.

This is Shannon, Big Black's ex-wife, I'm heartbroken to tell you of Black's passing. He's everything to me and Isis and we will miss him ???????? — Big Black (@BigBlack) May 10, 2017





As we reported, Boykin’s death shook his Rob & Big co-star and friend Rob Dyrdek, who wrote, “My heart is broken. I don’t want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you.”





More from TMZ: