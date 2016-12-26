‘A Christmas Miracle!’ Nick and Vanessa Lachey Welcome Son Phoenix Robert

It’s a Boy! Vanessa Lachey Surprises Nick with News That They’re Expecting a Baby Boy in Sweet Video

A Santa surprise!

Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcomed their third child — baby boy Phoenix Robert Lachey — on Saturday, Dec. 24.

“It’s a very Merry Christmas indeed!” Vanessa wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of her new son’s little hand holding her fingers.

The Christmas Eve baby joins the couple’s 4-year-old son Camden John and daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, who turns 2 in January.

“We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve,” continued Vanessa, 36. “Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The 98 Degrees frontman, 43, and his wife of five years made their baby news public in September, sharing a snap of the family in front of their new home, with Vanessa cradling her baby belly.

“We got a new crib! Now we need a new CRIB!” the text on the photo read. “Newest Lachey arriving Spring 2017.”

The couple announced they were expecting their second son in November, with an adorable video showing Camden spilling the beans to his dad with a big blue balloon.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick and Vanessa Lachey Expecting Third Child

The family has been enjoying the holiday season, taking a fun trip to Disneyland in October.

“I’ve been waiting for years to ride a rollercoaster with my son!” Nick captioned a snap of the soon-to-be family of five posing in front of Sleeping Beauty castle.

Wrote Vanessa on a matching post, “The ‘5’ of us had a blast! Can’t wait to take littlest Lachey next time!”