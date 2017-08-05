Christina Perri and Fiancé Paul Costabile Expecting Their First Child

Christina Perri is pregnant!

The “Jar of Hearts” singer took to Instagram on Saturday to announce she and fiancé Paul Costabile are expecting their first child together.

“Guess what,” she captioned the sweet photo.

The black and white snapshot captures Christina and her 3-year-old niece, Tesla, gripping her baby bump with a message that reads, “Tesla’s little cousin is coming soon.”

In June, the singer, 30, happily announced her engagement to boyfriend Costabile.

“Paul asked me to marry him tonight and I said yes!” she shared on Instagram, showing off her beautiful, unique ring.

Following the proposal, Costabile gushed about his excitement to marry Perri.

“I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes!!!” on-air host Costabile — previously of iHeart Media and now with The Hollywood Reporter — shared on Instagram and Twitter.