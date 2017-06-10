Christina El Moussa Is All Smiles While Holding Hands With New Man on Date Night

Christina El Moussa is beaming!

The Flip or Flop star couldn't stop smiling while on a date with her new man, Doug, in Orange County, California, on Friday.

Christina looked chic in a flirty puple dress and matching thigh-high boots, while Doug kept it casual in a button down shirt.



A source confirmed to ET that Christina and the Orange County businessman were dating on Wednesday.

"It's new. They've been talking and seeing each other for a couple of weeks," the source said, adding that the pair have known each other for 10 years, and recently reconnected. "She dated him before her and Tarek were together."

The source also claimed that Christina's new relationship didn't sit so well with her estranged husband, Tarek El Moussa.

"Tarek has always had a sense of jealousy over her prior relationship with this person," the source claimed, while Tarek said in a statement to ET, "I do not want Christina back, nor am I jealous."

