Christina El Moussa Questioned by Child Services After Son Falls Into Pool

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa was questioned by child services after her son fell into the family’s pool on Monday.

TMZ reports that 1-year-old Brayden was under the care of a nanny when the accident occurred. A source close the family said the nanny quickly picked up Brayden after the fall and he was never unconscious.

Christina came home and took Brayden to the hospital as a precaution.





The doctors confirmed Brayden was fine and he had no water in his lungs, but child services officials interviewed Christina and the nanny at the hospital. Ultimately, they determined that no further action was necessary.

Reports also say Christina’s ex-husband, Tarek, was told about the incident immediately.

Last week, Christina got a new tattoo on her wrist in honor of her children’s birthdays. She wrote, “Been wanting this for a long time… no time like the present.”





