Christina El Moussa Flaunts Bikini Bod in Hawaii

Another day, another bikini for Christina El Moussa.

The Flip or Flop star showed off her fit beach bod while on vacation with her kids, 6-year-old daughter Taylor and son Brayden, 1, in Hawaii. El Moussa rocked a gray two-piece with pink trim as she hit the beach in Maui.

The interior designer/real estate agent had a business seminar in Hawaii and decided to turn it into a family getaway.

“It coincided with Taylor’s spring break, so she went out [to Maui] early for Easter,” Christina’s rep told Entertainment Tonight. “They had a great weekend celebrating Easter with a bunch of activities for the kids. She’s doing really well, she’s happy, healthy and so are the kids, which are her main priority. She’s focused on several projects right now and is in a really great place.”

It’s been a bikini-filled trip for the HGTV star as she was also photographed showing off her fit physique earlier in the week. El Moussa seems to favor shades of lavender and gray when it comes to her swimwear.

View photos Christina El Moussa sports another grayish-purple bikini while in Hawaii. (Photo: Splash News) More

Yes, she likes lavender gray bikinis a lot.

View photos Like mother, like daughter. Christina El Moussa and daughter Taylor have matching bikinis. (Photo: Christina El Moussa via Instagram) More

The 33-year-old mother of two is certainly in impressive shape. She has credited running and yoga for her toned physique and sticks to a “very clean, organic diet.”

“There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going,” she told People. “My other go-to is yoga. I have the most amazing private instructor who has changed my life. Our sessions are very spiritual and have really helped me cope with my divorce and other emotions I’m going through during this time.”

El Moussa added, “Exercise is my stress reliever.”

She’s certainly been under some stress given her headline-making divorce from her Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa. The couple quietly separated about a year ago after seven years of marriage.

Tarek hasn’t let his ex-wife grab all of the “revenge body” headlines as he naturally had to show the world he has abs, too.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:

• Celebrity Spring Break Beach Bods (Photos)

• Katy Perry Looks Like Guy Fieri, Which Is Not Good for Her Love Life

• Let Sofia Vergara Teach You How to Get on a Pool Float in 4 Easy Steps