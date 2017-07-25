Christina Aguilera's Son Max Adorably Fills in for Her at Rehearsal, Flawlessly Performs ‘Ain’t No Other Man’

Looks like Christina Aguilera has a superstar on her hands!

The 36-year-old singer Instagrammed a heartwarming video of her 9-year-old son, Max, having some fun with her backup dancers on Tuesday, performing her hit, "Ain't No Other Man." Max clearly enjoyed being a stand-in for his famous mom, singing into a water bottle and showing off some adorable moves.

"#Aintnootherman my little Man filling in for mommy at rehearsal!" Aguilera wrote.

NEWS: Christina Aguilera Gives Fans a Rare Glimpse Into Her Life, Reveals She's Back in the Studio

Aguilera has been spending plenty of quality time lately with her family, including fiance Matthew Rutler and their 2-year-old daughter, Summer Rain.

Check out their amazing Fourth of July family photo.

WATCH: Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler Adorably Give Daughter Summer Rain a 'Kiss Attack'

The singer also brought her cute kids to The Emoji Movie premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday, where they all walked the red carpet together.

Watch below!

