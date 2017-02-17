Christie Brinkley Is One Hot Mama

It’s official: Christie Brinkley doesn’t age. OK, maybe it’s not “official” official, but when she stands next to her daughters, she looks more like their sister than their mother. ICYMI, the trio appears in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue together and, just for the record, she is 63, while Alexa Ray Joel is 31 and Sailor Brinkley Cook is 18. But before you go crediting Photoshop and airbrushing for the mom’s stunning appearance, check out how she looked in real life at the magazine’s official launch event at Center415 in New York on Thursday.

Christie — who was recently rumored to be dating David Foster — wore a fire engine red, formfitting jumpsuit with metallic stilettos to the bash. She completed her look with her blonde locks in big, bouncy curls and a slick red lipstick. In other words, she was in it to win it — and win it, she did. In contrast, her daughters were both dressed much more demurely. Alexa opted for a leopard-print slip dress and leather jacket, while Sailor donned a body-hugging black gown with a glamorous feathered trim. (For an SI Swimsuit event, these young women were extremely covered up.) They all looked lovely, but Brinkley’s bold color choice clearly set her apart from her offspring, though they didn’t seem to mind.

On Friday, Sailor shared a sexy snap to her Instagram account from her shoot with the iconic mag. In the pic, she flashes far more skin than she did at the party, as she strikes a pose in knee-deep water while wearing a black net bathing suit. (At least, we think it’s a bathing suit.) “This was the last shot of the photoshoot and after we got it we all swam under the most beautiful lavender sky and celebrated ❤ Thank you SI for these memories,” the teenager wrote.







Meanwhile, Alexa shared pics of the trio doing press for the issue. For this round, Alexa and Sailor wore black, while Brinkley wore white. Having the two daughters match while their mom stands out seems to be a thing — not that anyone’s complaining.





And of course, Christie shared some snaps of her own. First came a throwback from a shoot for Sports Illustrated back in 1979. That was almost 40 years ago, people. “1979 Seychelles Islands La Digue Island Sports Illustrated Swinsuit Shoot . Me and my bag of tricksheading [sic] to a location . I could not believe the beauty .. the sculpted boulders the lush vegetation still untouched by development at the time,” she recalled. This shot was from the first year that she graced the cover, which she did again in 1980 and 1981.





She followed this up with a shot from the current issue in which she backs up against a tree in a mesh bathing suit (again, we think it’s a bathing suit) that shows off her insane physique.





“Had a TREEmendous Day Today now we’re BRANCHing out and heading to Houston for @si_swimsuit #vibes #si2017,” she captioned the pic. See what she did there? That’s beauty and brains.





