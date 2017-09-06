Christian Bale packs on pounds for Dick Cheney role

The British actor will get political in his next role — he’s playing Dick Cheney in the film Backseat. (Photos: Getty Images)

When Christian Bale commits to a role, he’s all in. Just ask — or, rather, watch — his waistline.

The 43-year-old actor stepped out at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sunday looking heftier. Between the weight gain and the dyed eyebrows, it’s clear that he’s transformed himself yet again for his latest role, which is playing former Vice President Dick Cheney in a biopic.

The film, titled Backseat, according to IMDb, is set to start production soon with Adam McKay at the helm. There are other stars involved as well: Amy Adams will play Lynne Cheney while Steve Carell will take on the character of Donald Rumsfeld, the one-time secretary of defense, and Sam Rockwell will portray former President George W. Bush.

This isn’t the first time Bale has gained weight for a part. In preparation for 2013’s American Hustle, he added some pounds to his frame to play a 1970s con artist.

Christian Bale also beefed up for American Hustle.

Getting soft in the middle isn’t the only way the actor has converted his body in order to portray characters. He’s also transformed his physique for other major roles, including bulking up to 220 pounds to play Batman in 2005. Alternatively, he cut 60 pounds — dropping down to a mere 120 pounds — by eating only an apple and a can of tuna daily for the role of an anorexic man in The Machinist.

Christian Bale in 2004's The Machinist.

Hopefully he’s having more fun chowing down for this role as he gears up to imitate Cheney.

