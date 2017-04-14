Chrissy Teigen’s Take on Motherhood: ‘It’s a Choice’

Chrissy Teigen is one of the hottest new moms out there, and her daughter, Luna, turns 1 today.





With impeccable timing, Chrissy Teigen chatted with Refinery 29 about her thoughts on motherhood.

She believes it shouldn’t be thought of as an obligation. She said of society, “I don’t think any of us should assume all women’s goals are to have kids. It’s a choice.”

Even though Chrissy has admitted that Luna is the first baby she’s ever been around, she wasn’t worried about being a mom. Chrissy said, “I didn’t really have any fears in having a kid, just because I knew that I wanted one and we worked so hard to have her.”

She also revealed that during her pregnancy she had to tune out what others were saying: “I will also say that a lot of the fear comes from other people; if I had listened to all my friends, I would have been terrified of pregnancy.”

It’s almost Easter, which means creepy Easter Bunny sightings. Check out some celebs and their creepy Easter Bunny photos:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: