Chrissy Teigen Vows to Go Topless on United Airlines Flight, Twitter Does a Happy Dance

Chrissy Teigen went on a Twitter tear Sunday afternoon after learning that two 10-year-old girls were prevented from boarding a United Airlines flight because they were wearing leggings.

“I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf,” she tweeted.

When a follower piped in that they thought the girls were using employee passes, so there was a dress code because they were representing the airline, Teigen responded, “Honestly I don’t really care. If I have an issue with a company, I stop giving them money. Like d&g. Easy peasy.”

She went on to write, “sorry I didn’t mean for the don’t care part to sound so aggressive. I literally meant I don’t really care. … I don’t need forced public apologies and takedowns. I just make a conscious effort to not support.”

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen Slaps on the Pasties for Valentine's Day (Video)

One follower presented Teigen with the pointed question, “who cares?” And she had no problem answering him in her “as only Chrissy would put it” way.

“I dunno Matt maybe check what’s trending because it’s EVERYONE u tool face,” she snapped.

The troll, of course, didn’t back down and even went as far as pushing a rather nasty button about her relationship with her husband, John Legend. If you’re thinking, “Oh, no, he did not go there,” think again, because he did.

Not only did that set Teigen off, it also brought her supporters out in droves.

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen: Paparazzo's Racial Slur on John Legend 'F--ing Disgusting'

@chrissyteigen I freakin love you ???? ignore all the haters, they don’t deserve your tweets! Tweet the positive people- they deserve it more! - Kel see (@see_kel) March 26, 2017





@chrissyteigen uh, oh @united you better address this mess before it gets worse. No one gets more love than Chrissy… - Mame McCutchin (@icterid) March 26, 2017





@chrissyteigen Never change woman, never change! - Aimee Tavares (@aimeetavares) March 26, 2017





@chrissyteigen I love your Tweet. And I admire the fact that you are slamming trolls. I just wanted to say thank you (: - Carla Pruitt, MPC (@crobscarla) March 26, 2017





Also Read: Chrissy Teigen Dons Skimpy Spandex, Gorges on Junk Food in '80s Aerobics Spoof (Video)

And, yes, there were more than a few who loved the idea of a topless Teigen and asked for front row seats on that flight:





@chrissyteigen Can you let me know the next time you fly united?? Please and thank you ???? - jr1981 (@jr19815) March 26, 2017





@chrissyteigen gimme a heads up about when that’ll be bc I’ve been meaning to fly ✈️ - Stephen (@BradfordEra) March 26, 2017









@chrissyteigen You know United ticket sales volume just spiked. - Tony Barber (@Bigggwoody) March 26, 2017





@chrissyteigen can you CC me on your next itinerary? - Nick Charlton (@nick_charlton) March 26, 2017





@chrissyteigen let me know when so I can book my tickets - pooja???? (@queenpsays) March 26, 2017





@chrissyteigen eh don’t even bother with the scarf - Lindsay Denninger (@lindsayraedenn) March 26, 2017





As an added note, United Airlines did respond, tweeting, “The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel.”

Related stories from TheWrap:

Chrissy Teigen Slaps on the Pasties for Valentine's Day (Video)

Chrissy Teigen: Paparazzo's Racial Slur on John Legend 'F—ing Disgusting'

Chrissy Teigen Dons Skimpy Spandex, Gorges on Junk Food in '80s Aerobics Spoof (Video)

Chrissy Teigen's Twitter Commentary on 'Oriental' Salad Dressing Sparks Racial Debate

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Take Turns Trolling 'Unequivocally Douchy' Piers Morgan