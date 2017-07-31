Chrissy Teigen Shares a Shot of Her 'Babies' That Proves Luna is John Legend's Mini-Me

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are vacationing in Lake Como, Italy, with their adorable 1-year-old daughter, Luna, and the proud mom is making sure to share some super cute snapshots.

On Sunday, Teigen took to Instagram to post this father-daughter photo, and the similarities between the singer and his little girl couldn't have been clearer.

"My babies in lake como," the proud mom captioned the pic, showing little Luna rocking a pink dress and standing beside her smiling dad as they posed for a pic in front of the lake.

Legend also shared a few photos from their family jaunt to Italy, including a pic of him holding Luna at his side in front of a long and picturesque row of trees in a garden near the lake.

"Home away from home since 2007," Legend wrote alongside the photo

Lake Como has played a big part in the couple's lives for years, as Teigen explained on Twitter on Saturday.

"In Lake Como! Home of my wedding, the 'all of me' video, my favorite cacio e pepe and my entire heart," she wrote. "Love it here!"

The couple, who got married in Lake Como in September 2013, filmed scenes for the music video for Legend's hit single "All of Me" in the idyllic city days before tying the knot. The music video, which is dedicated to Teigen, also features real footage of their actual wedding.

