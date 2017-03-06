Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Suffering From Postpartum Depression

Chrissy Teigen has opened up for the first time about her battle with postpartum depression. In an essay for Glamour magazine, the supermodel and cookbook author said, “I had everything I needed to be happy. And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy.”

Chrissy, who is married to singer John Legend, had baby Luna in April 2016. After giving birth, the 31-year-old found herself struggling to get off the couch. She even started keeping robes and comfy clothes in the pantry so she wouldn’t have to go upstairs.

In the essay, Chrissy said that she “would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me.” She was also constantly in pain and found herself being really short with people. “What basically everyone around me — but me — knew up until December was this: I have postpartum depression.”

In December, she was diagnosed with postpartum depression and anxiety. “I also just didn’t think it could happen to me … but postpartum does not discriminate.” A few months ago, Chrissy started taking antidepressants, and she said she will start seeing a therapist soon.

And as for why she is now just talking about this, “I’m speaking up now because I want people to know it can happen to anybody. … I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone.”