Chrissy Teigen Loves to Troll John Legend on Social Media
Chrissy Teigen is one of those “must-follow” people on Twitter. She is known for her super-witty thoughts and clapbacks. And no one is safe, not even her husband, John Legend. She recently roasted John on Twitter for his vocal warmups:
I know he has a beautiful voice and I know I am "soooooo lucky" and blah blah but john's vocal warmups make me want to stab my brain
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 19, 2017
It is just a repetitive set of E E E E E EEEEEEEEE YAAAAAAAAA LAAAAAAAAAAAAAA SOOOOO EEE E E E E EE SOOOOOOOOO E E E E E E RAAAAAAAAA E E https://t.co/MKN0bftCMr
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 19, 2017
But this isn’t the first time Chrissy has trolled her husband. She once made a comment about John’s appearance on The Voice:
anyone else think @johnlegend is a huge dick on @NBCTheVoice because he is
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017
Or when she shared this photo of an old John Legend CD and captioned it “…filing for divorce”:
She called John’s dancing “horrific” in this GIF:
Why are you shaking your head, @chrissyteigen? pic.twitter.com/rWH5bPUNaO
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 9, 2017
John's horrific dancing https://t.co/8hPCr5WNaw
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2017
She also called him a “loser” when he held up a mislabeled place setting:
Bahahaha loser pic.twitter.com/bYNgxOFM8z
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2017
And last but not least, don’t forget the time that Chrissy told everyone about John’s bowel movements:
@johnlegend u have the runs
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017
Clearly, no tweet can get between their love!
