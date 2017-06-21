Chrissy Teigen Loves to Troll John Legend on Social Media

Yahoo Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen is one of those “must-follow” people on Twitter. She is known for her super-witty thoughts and clapbacks. And no one is safe, not even her husband, John Legend. She recently roasted John on Twitter for his vocal warmups:



But this isn’t the first time Chrissy has trolled her husband. She once made a comment about John’s appearance on The Voice:


Or when she shared this photo of an old John Legend CD and captioned it “…filing for divorce”:


She called John’s dancing “horrific” in this GIF:



She also called him a “loser” when he held up a mislabeled place setting:


And last but not least, don’t forget the time that Chrissy told everyone about John’s bowel movements:


Clearly, no tweet can get between their love!

