Chrissy Teigen Loves to Troll John Legend on Social Media

Chrissy Teigen is one of those “must-follow” people on Twitter. She is known for her super-witty thoughts and clapbacks. And no one is safe, not even her husband, John Legend. She recently roasted John on Twitter for his vocal warmups:

I know he has a beautiful voice and I know I am "soooooo lucky" and blah blah but john's vocal warmups make me want to stab my brain — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 19, 2017





It is just a repetitive set of E E E E E EEEEEEEEE YAAAAAAAAA LAAAAAAAAAAAAAA SOOOOO EEE E E E E EE SOOOOOOOOO E E E E E E RAAAAAAAAA E E https://t.co/MKN0bftCMr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 19, 2017





But this isn’t the first time Chrissy has trolled her husband. She once made a comment about John’s appearance on The Voice:

anyone else think @johnlegend is a huge dick on @NBCTheVoice because he is — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017





Or when she shared this photo of an old John Legend CD and captioned it “…filing for divorce”:





She called John’s dancing “horrific” in this GIF:









She also called him a “loser” when he held up a mislabeled place setting:





And last but not least, don’t forget the time that Chrissy told everyone about John’s bowel movements:

@johnlegend u have the runs — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017





Clearly, no tweet can get between their love!

