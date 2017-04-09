Chrissy Teigen Donates Over $5,000 to Help Aspiring Beauty School Student Pay for Tuition

Chrissy Teigen is making dreams come true!

The 31-year-old model recently helped an aspiring beauty school student, Mercedes Edney, by donating $5,606 to her crowdfunding page YouCaring to cover tuition.

According to a post on the Charlotte, North Carolina, native's Instagram page, Teigen posted the following message with her donation:

I've seen this be your passion for such a long time now. So excited to see you fulfill your dream!

"Something absolutely amazing happened last night," Edney captioned a screenshot of Teigen's donation. "Many of you know how much I love skin care and my plans to attend esthetician school next month. Last night I posted my tuition fundraiser on twitter and something I never in my wildest dreams happened."

"My paypal alert went off, and as I looked at my phone, there was amount of $5605. I thought it was a glitch. I then look at my email and realized it came from my fundraiser," she continued. "@chrissyteigen donated my entire tuition money for school. I have been crying all night and I cried in the office this morning as I paid my downpayment for esthetician school. I haven't been this happy in a very long time."

"Thank you Chrissy and thank you to everyone else who voted or rtd my link or have supported me this entire time," she concluded. "It means more to me than you'll ever know."

Edney also took to Twitter to thank Teigen, writing, "THANK YOU SOOOOOOOOOOO MUCH!! @chrissyteigen I don't even know how else to thank you right now."

"I'm really excited for you to live your passion," Teigen replied, accompanying her tweet with three red heart emojis.

@CruzanChoklate I'm really excited for you to live out your passion ❤❤❤ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 8, 2017

