Where Was Chrissy Teigen at the Billboard Music Awards?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend showed up and showed out together at the Met Gala earlier this month, but he went solo last night. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

On Sunday night, John Legend took a break from his “Darkness and Light” tour to hit the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The 38-year-old musician looked dapper in a Gucci suit as he took to the red carpet, but one thing was notably missing: his wife. Chrissy Teigen has been a mainstay by his side throughout the awards show circuit for ages now, but she decided to sit this one out.

View photos John Legend attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards solo on Sunday. (Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage) More

Before you start worrying that there’s trouble in paradise, however, the 31-year-old swimsuit model took to Twitter to reveal the reason for her absence.

“My sister and niece live in Vegas. I’m hanging out with them and not trying to force my back into a dress. but watching # bbmas,” she explained.

my sister and niece live in Vegas. I'm hanging out with them and not trying to force my back into a dress. but watching #bbmas! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2017





Her better half took the stage to perform a collaboration with Florida Georgia Line. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley teamed up with the father of one to create a mash-up of their respective hits “H.O.L.Y.” and “Surefire.” Florida Georgia Line’s Dig Your Roots was up for top country album but lost out to Traveller by Chris Stapleton.

While Teigen hung with her family, Legend was busy giving shout-outs to the designer and stylist who created his slick look for the evening.





“#BBMAs Red Carpet. @gucci@davethomasstyle,” the musician wrote beside pics of himself hitting the carpet solo. (Shed a tear!)





He followed that up with a second shot of himself looking over his shoulder, which he simply tagged, “@gucci.” As you do.

According to her Snapchat, it seemed that is wife didn’t exactly spend the entire evening at home, however. In a video, she asked a group of girlfriends what they are doing, to which one of her friends replied, “Magic Mike!” Teigen then added, “Magic Mike, Baby.”

View photos Photo: Chrissy Teigen via SnapChat More

Apparently, her hubs performing at (yet another) awards show couldn’t match the appeal of nearly naked dancing men.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: