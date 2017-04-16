Chrissy Teigen and Luna Hang With the Kardashians on Easter

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's adorable daughter Luna Simone just turned one, and two days later she got to celebrate Easter with her parents' besties, the Kardashians.

Chrissy and her baby girl headed over to Kim Kardashian's house on Sunday, where Luna got to hang out with Kim's kids, Saint and North West, as well as Kourtney Kardashian's super cute children and some giant Easter bunnies.

Chrissy, Kim, Kourtney and their friend Jen Atkin also posed for a photo with some petting zoo animals that they had over for the celebration, which Kim shared to Snapchat.

Little Luna couldn't have looked happier playing with some plastic eggs after the traditional Easter egg hunt.

She also seemed to be having a wonderful time hanging out with her mom and the Easter bunny on Kim's perfectly manicured lawn.

Aside from the festivities at her sister's place, Kourtney also celebrated the special day with some heartwarming throwback snapshots from Easters past, showing her and Kim hunting for Easter eggs when they were little girls.

In one photo, which the 37-year-old reality star shared to her personal website, Kim and Kourt rocked adorable traditional Easter dressed with frilly sunhats as they searched through the high grass.

Another pic, from what appears to be a few Easters later, shows the pair as toddlers looking for hidden eggs on their parents' back porch.

On Saturday, Kim took to Instagram to post some pics of the super sweet Easter baskets that Chrissy and John sent over, and shared her heartfelt thanks for the adorable gifts. Check out the video below to see more.

