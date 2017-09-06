Chrissy Teigen Attends Rachel Zoe’s Fashion Show in the Same Print

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! Chrissy Teigen attended Rachel Zoe’s fashion show on Tuesday decked out in the stylist and designer’s fashions. But what she didn’t count on was that she wore the exact same print as Zoe herself!

The 31-year-old supermodel rocked a backless palm leave-printed mini-dress. Things got funny when she spotted Zoe, 46, on the carpet wearing the exact same print on a floor-length, flowing gown.

The two posed together, grinning at the comical fashion flub. Teigen also snapped some shots with pregnant star, Jessica Alba, who sported an off-the-shoulder black gown in addition to her cutest accessory – her baby bump!

Zoe thanked Alba and some other celeb pals including Nicole Richie and Sara and Erin Foster backstage at the event in a group Instagram shot.

“A pre-show moment with my extraordinary girlfriends directed by @nicolerichie #girlfriendsarethebestfriends]]>💕