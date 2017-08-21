Chrissy Teigen Admits She Struggles With Alcohol: 'I Can't Just Have 1 Drink'

Chrissy Teigen has learned how to pace herself.

The 31-year-old model admits to Cosmopolitan magazine that she got in the habit of drinking frequently. "I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show, and then a bunch at the awards show." she says. "Then I felt bad for making kind of an a** of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that."

She adds, "You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for [husband] John [Legend], for anybody."

Teigen says she's the kind of person that "can't just have one drink," confiding that it's not easy abstaining from alcohol when at fancy affairs. "Imagine everything we have," she explains. "Everything is there, always. I don't know how to go to an awards show and not drink."

While she was never approached about her alcohol intake, Teigen says she knew it "wasn't right."

"They just assumed that it was OK because I always felt OK the next morning," she notes. "People think it's cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there's more to it. I've never once been like, 'I'm sure glad I had that boozy brunch!'"

When on a trip in Bali, Teigen recalls making the choice not to drink. "I would wake up feeling amazing," she notes. "My skin felt amazing. I was just so happy."

Teigen says she's now considering going completely booze-free. "I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober," she continues. "But now I get it. I don't want to be that person. … I have to fix myself."

Teigen has been candid about her partying ways. In February, she had a rowdy time at the Super Bowl and shared her antics on social media, confessing that she was "drunk."

