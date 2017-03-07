Chrissy Metz Says She Would Go on ‘The Biggest Loser’

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz opened up about her lifelong battle with her weight. The 36-year-old told Marie Claire: “I eat my feelings — when I’m happy, when I’m sad.” Chrissy admitted that she has tried to lose weight: “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve tried.” She even joined Weight Watchers at the age of 11. But the attempts are not sticking, and she is willing to do whatever it takes to be healthy — even reality TV. “I would love to go on The Biggest Loser, where it’s a concentrated thing,” she said.

During the interview, Chrissy recalled landing in the ER on her 30th birthday, after mistaking a panic attack for a heart attack. This situation motivated her to start dealing with her problems. “When you … put the food down and those feelings come up, you’re not being numbed anymore.”

Regarding the rumors that she is contractually obligated to lose weight for This Is Us, she says, “nothing is mandated. It’s not like, ‘If you sign this contract you have to do this.’ We haven’t even talked about an actual number with Kate. Ever.” She added, “I do want to lose weight … but not because anyone is telling me to.”

