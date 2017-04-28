Chris Soules’s Lawyers Deny That He Fled the Scene of Fatal Accident

On April 24, former Bachelor star Chris Soules was driving outside of Aurora, Iowa, when he rear-ended a tractor, resulting in the death of that vehicle’s driver, Kenneth Mosher.

Soules was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death — a felony charge. But on April 27, Soules’s attorneys denied in a statement that he fled. They wrote, “Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher.”

It is true that following the accident, Soules can be heard, via a 911 call, taking Mosher’s pulse. Soules’s lawyers also maintain that he tried to resuscitate Mosher, and on the same call, one can hear somebody attempting what sounds like CPR.

Soules later reportedly got into another vehicle and left the scene. Sgt. Scott Bright, a spokesman for the Iowa State Patrol, told the Des Moines Register, “He stopped to assist, but then he just walked away. … He still left the scene of a fatality accident.”

Soules was in court on April 25 and is expected back again May 2. He was released from jail after paying $10,000 in bail.

