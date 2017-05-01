Chris Soules Files for Dismissal of Felony Charge in Fatal Car Crash Case

Chris Soules is asking for his case to be dismissed.

Lawyers for the former Bachelor star are arguing that Soules offered "reasonable assistance" to the now-deceased tractor driver, Kenneth Mosher, in new court documents obtained by ET.

"Because probable cause does not exist to support the charge against Mr. Soules, it must be dismissed," reads the motion filed on Monday. "The information provided by Mr. Soules' during his 911 call fulfilled the requirements of the reporting statutes. Not only did Mr. Soules satisfy the letter of the law, he satisfied the spirit. He gave law enforcement on-the-spot identification and location information and reasonably provided treatment to Mr. Mosher."

The rear-ending accident Soules was involved in last week in Aurora, Iowa, left 66-year-old Mosher dead. Soules, 35, hit the vehicle with his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado truck, called 911 to report the incident and then allegedly fled the scene. He was later arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of a Fatality Motor Vehicle Accident (Class D Felony).

According to the criminal complaint obtained by ET, the general probable cause lists "admission/statements, caused property damage, operating motor vehicles, possessed alcoholic beverages/containers, identified by witnesses, near scene of crime and caused personal injury."

A source close to Soules claimed he was not drunk at the time of the accident, telling ET that "the truck Chris was driving was one of the old work trucks they had on the land there, not his everyday truck."

The source said that Soules was "in shock" when a relative allegedly showed up on the scene.

"[His relative] was nearby on their land and heard the crash," the source alleges. "Then, [Soules and his relative] left at some point."

An Iowa State Patrol official told ET that the sheriff is looking into who helped Soules allegedly flee the scene, but would not confirm whether the person in question is related to Soules, saying, "I was told by a supervisor that they were going to try and find out who was driving that red [Durham] truck."

