Chris Rock Is Selling His First Home for $3.85M

One of greatest standup comedians ever, Chris Rock, is selling the first home he purchased and is asking a mere $3.85M. The home was Rock’s first big purchase, which he bought in the early ’90s while working on Saturday Night Live. The historic Brooklyn carriage house holds a sentimental value for Rock — he lived in the home before becoming the icon we know today.

His listing agent, Ann Cutbill Lenane, offered insight as to why he is selling this home now: “He’s got a lot on his plate. He’s touring. It’s time to let [the home] be in the hands of another family that’s going to love it as much as he did.”

Rock, a longtime Alpine, N.J., resident, has been renting the Clinton Hill home for some time but is finally ready to part with the 3,700-square-foot house. Clinton Hill is an increasingly affluent area of Brooklyn, where several other celebrities have homes, including actors Rosie Perez and Susan Sarandon.

Built in 1901, the three-story property has space for two or three bedrooms, depending on the layout, including a stunning 23-foot-wide master suite with skylights. The home still offers some original details — like original wood beams and exposed brick.

The ground floor contains a two-car garage and a private apartment, ideal as guest quarters, with a large living room, a bedroom, and a bathroom with a glass shower. The second floor is a massive open space with a half bathroom and a huge eat-in kitchen and dining area with brand-new appliances. The top floor features a breathtaking master bedroom suite with a huge walk-in closet, a master bathroom with double sinks, and an oversize terrace.

Rock was recently paid $40 million for two Netflix standup specials, so getting his first home for only $3.85 million seems like a steal.

